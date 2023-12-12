Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] is -79.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [NASDAQ: HSCS] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 12/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.153, while the highest price level was $0.1914. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that HeartSciences Receives FDA Confirmation for 510(k) Clearance Pathway.

Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, said, “The new FDA product classification for AI-ECG paves the way for a more structured and faster 510(k) process for our MyoVista® device, as well as our industry leading library of AI-ECG algorithms. We also intend to deliver these algorithms using a cloud-based, hardware agnostic platform that will provide innovative AI-ECG diagnosis from millions of existing ECG devices around the world, in addition to our MyoVista® device.” Mr. Simpson added, “The switch to 510(k) will require some changes, but we believe it will result in faster clearance overall. In November, the core lab finished their work on our MyoVista® pivotal study following the conclusion of patient recruitment announced earlier in 2023. We remain on track for submission of the MyoVista® to the FDA in the first half of 2024 and a targeted clearance during 2024.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -79.58 percent and weekly performance of -9.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, HSCS reached to a volume of 6889863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSCS shares is $3.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSCS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSCS stock trade performance evaluation

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.50. With this latest performance, HSCS shares dropped by -7.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2670, while it was recorded at 0.1782 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7573 for the last 200 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118698.33 and a Gross Margin at -476.91. Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123384.27.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 679.17. Additionally, HSCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 450.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS] managed to generate an average of -$529,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.56 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc [HSCS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HSCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HSCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HSCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.