Halliburton Co. [HAL] fell -11.64% so far this year. What now?

Halliburton Co. [NYSE: HAL] price plunged by -0.46 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Libra Consortium and Halliburton Landmark Collaborate to Develop Field Digital Twin.

Field digital twin allows Petrobras to optimize system settings to maximize production, increase recovery, and reduce risk.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it will work with Libra Consortium, lead by Petrobras, to develop a digital twin for a pre-salt field system in Brazil. The Libra digital twin will help the consortium reduce capital expenditures, accelerate production times, and improve crude oil recovery rate using new insights obtained in a real-time environment. The digital twin is a virtual representation of the physical asset that replicates its behavior and characteristics. It allows operators to run “what if” scenarios to improve decision-making and maximize operational predictability for optimal field development.

A sum of 6836237 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.70M shares. Halliburton Co. shares reached a high of $35.435 and dropped to a low of $34.74 until finishing in the latest session at $34.77.

The one-year HAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.54. The average equity rating for HAL stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Halliburton Co. [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $49.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Halliburton Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Co. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

HAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Halliburton Co. [HAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, HAL shares dropped by -8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.84 for Halliburton Co. [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.05, while it was recorded at 35.06 for the last single week of trading, and 36.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Halliburton Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halliburton Co. [HAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +16.32. Halliburton Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for HAL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.29. Additionally, HAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halliburton Co. [HAL] managed to generate an average of $34,933 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Halliburton Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 2.14.

HAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co. go to 24.25%.

Halliburton Co. [HAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.