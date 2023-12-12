H.C. Wainwright lifts NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NextPlay Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: NXTP] traded at a high on 12/11/23, posting a 71.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.72. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that NextPlay Technologies Receives Notice from Nasdaq.

Unless the Company requests an appeal, trading of the Company’s securities will be suspended at the opening of business on December 7, 2023, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 85597864 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextPlay Technologies Inc stands at 44.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 40.84%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 305.26K shares, NXTP reached a trading volume of 85597864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXTP shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXTP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NextPlay Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextPlay Technologies Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has NXTP stock performed recently?

NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.16. With this latest performance, NXTP shares gained by 21.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6368, while it was recorded at 0.5185 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0648 for the last 200 days.

NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP] shares currently have an operating margin of -290.38 and a Gross Margin at -74.01. NextPlay Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -462.89.

Return on Total Capital for NXTP is now -45.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.51. Additionally, NXTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP] managed to generate an average of -$151,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.NextPlay Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Insider trade positions for NextPlay Technologies Inc [NXTP]

