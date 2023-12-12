Goldman lifts Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [NYSE: GOTU] price surged by 6.16 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 4:04 AM that Gaotu Techedu Announces Third Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results and the Upsizing of Share Repurchase Program.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

A sum of 7601673 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.78M shares. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares reached a high of $3.11 and dropped to a low of $2.87 until finishing in the latest session at $2.93.

The one-year GOTU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.68. The average equity rating for GOTU stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $2.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

GOTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.12. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 23.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.73 and a Gross Margin at +71.94. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.53.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -3.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.67. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] managed to generate an average of $489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.36 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

GOTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR go to 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR [GOTU] Institutonal Ownership Details

