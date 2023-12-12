Gap, Inc. [GPS] Is Currently 1.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gap, Inc. [NYSE: GPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.15% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.23%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Chris O’Neill Joins GrowthLoop’s Board of Directors.



Over the last 12 months, GPS stock rose by 50.41%. The one-year Gap, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.55. The average equity rating for GPS stock is currently 2.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.13 billion, with 366.00 million shares outstanding and 210.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.37M shares, GPS stock reached a trading volume of 7898128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gap, Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Gap, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gap, Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

GPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gap, Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.23. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 62.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 125.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.14 for Gap, Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.80, while it was recorded at 21.34 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gap, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gap, Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.62 and a Gross Margin at +34.05. Gap, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now -1.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gap, Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.59. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gap, Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of -$2,126 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Gap, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

GPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gap, Inc. go to -3.21%.

Gap, Inc. [GPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.