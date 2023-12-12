fuboTV Inc [FUBO] moved down -4.88: Why It’s Important

fuboTV Inc [NYSE: FUBO] loss -4.88% or -0.16 points to close at $3.12 with a heavy trading volume of 9702780 shares. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Fubo Announces Inducement Grants Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08.

FuboTV Inc. (d/b/a Fubo) (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that on November 15, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Fubo’s Board of Directors granted restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 6,874 shares of its common stock to three new employees to induce them to join Fubo. The awards were granted under Fubo’s 2023 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, and vest annually over a four-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the New York Stock Exchange rules.

It opened the trading session at $3.29, the shares rose to $3.32 and dropped to $3.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUBO points out that the company has recorded 63.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -225.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.21M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 9702780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $3.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.57. With this latest performance, FUBO shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.89 for fuboTV Inc [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.77, while it was recorded at 3.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.83 and a Gross Margin at -8.02. fuboTV Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.09.

Return on Total Capital for FUBO is now -43.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, fuboTV Inc [FUBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.13. Additionally, FUBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, fuboTV Inc [FUBO] managed to generate an average of -$832,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.fuboTV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at fuboTV Inc [FUBO]

The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FUBO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FUBO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.