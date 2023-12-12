For PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

PENN Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: PENN] surged by $1.67 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $26.085 during the day while it closed the day at $25.53. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM that PENN Entertainment Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for Second Hotel Tower at The M Resort.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (“PENN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PENN) announced today that it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the second hotel tower at M Resort this afternoon at 2 pm PST.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

“We can’t wait to begin construction on a second hotel tower at M Resort,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment. “This new addition will benefit from the strong demand of the Henderson locals market while providing much needed additional room capacity for group business that is drawn to our market-leading resort and amenities, including our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders.”.

PENN Entertainment Inc stock has also gained 2.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PENN stock has inclined by 17.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.60% and lost -14.04% year-on date.

The market cap for PENN stock reached $3.87 billion, with 152.90 million shares outstanding and 149.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 9465457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $29.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.41.

PENN stock trade performance evaluation

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 12.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.60, while it was recorded at 24.06 for the last single week of trading, and 25.13 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. PENN Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.81. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] managed to generate an average of $10,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.PENN Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc go to 10.40%.

PENN Entertainment Inc [PENN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PENN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PENN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.