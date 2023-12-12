Etsy Inc [ETSY] Revenue clocked in at $2.71 billion, down -29.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Etsy Inc [NASDAQ: ETSY] gained 5.76% on the last trading session, reaching $84.69 price per share at the time. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a fireside chat at the 49th Nasdaq Investor Conference on December 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

Etsy Inc represents 125.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.14 billion with the latest information. ETSY stock price has been found in the range of $79.57 to $86.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 6822733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Etsy Inc [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $75.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Etsy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for ETSY stock

Etsy Inc [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 36.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.76 for Etsy Inc [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.40, while it was recorded at 80.99 for the last single week of trading, and 85.02 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc [ETSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc [ETSY] managed to generate an average of -$248,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Etsy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

Etsy Inc [ETSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc go to 16.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Etsy Inc [ETSY]

The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of