Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] gain 23.28% so far this year. What now?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] price surged by 0.40 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Delta Air Lines Selects Hughes In-Flight Connectivity to Elevate the Wi-Fi Experience on Regional Aircraft.

Satellite solution enables Delta passengers with fast, free Wi-Fi, gate to gate .

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), today announced that Delta Air Lines has selected the Hughes In-Flight connectivity solution to power passenger Wi-Fi service on more than 400 Boeing 717 and regional jets serving North America. Designed for commercial aircraft, the weight-optimized, high-performance aeronautical solution combines the advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning powered Hughes In-Flight management system with a multi-orbit antenna and Hughes JUPITER™ Ka-band satellite capacity to deliver reliable in-flight connectivity (IFC) even over busy airport hubs. This solution enables a consistent passenger IFC experience at scale across the entire itinerary.

A sum of 6651110 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.01M shares. Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares reached a high of $40.63 and dropped to a low of $40.11 until finishing in the latest session at $40.51.

The one-year DAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.69. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 1.22, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $52.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines, Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 21.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.62 for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.00, while it was recorded at 39.55 for the last single week of trading, and 38.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.99 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 465.06. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 418.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $13,874 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.44.

DAL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines, Inc. go to 32.60%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.