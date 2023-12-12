CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] moved up 12.50: Why It’s Important

CommScope Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: COMM] gained 12.50% on the last trading session, reaching $2.07 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM that CommScope Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Third Quarter Highlights.

CommScope Holding Company Inc represents 208.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $438.96 million with the latest information. COMM stock price has been found in the range of $1.89 to $2.155.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 6382592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 31.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0500, while it was recorded at 1.8600 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1200 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +24.84. CommScope Holding Company Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.95.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -567.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.32. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$42,897 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.CommScope Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc [COMM]

The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COMM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COMM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.