Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain 124.69% so far this year. What now?

It opened the trading session at $17.92, the shares rose to $18.14 and dropped to $17.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCL points out that the company has recorded 38.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -140.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 29.50M shares, CCL reached to a volume of 30011527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $16.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carnival Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corp. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corp. [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.91. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 41.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.43 for Carnival Corp. [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.39, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corp. [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corp. [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corp. [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.38 and a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carnival Corp. [CCL]

The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.