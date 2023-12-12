Broadcom Inc [AVGO] is 84.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] jumped around 84.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1029.24 at the close of the session, up 9.00%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM that Caltech and Broadcom Announce Quantum Research and Development Partnership.

Investment will create an innovation, collaboration hub to support world-leading scientists and engineers in quantum science, computing, and related fields.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Caltech and Broadcom today announced a multi-year partnership to advance quantum science research and discoveries with the potential to seed new innovative technologies and applications.

Broadcom Inc stock is now 84.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AVGO Stock saw the intraday high of $1,039.51 and lowest of $956.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 999.87, which means current price is +87.14% above from all time high which was touched on 12/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 10109302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadcom Inc [AVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $1056.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-12-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc is set at 28.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 27.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.56.

How has AVGO stock performed recently?

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.39. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 902.24, while it was recorded at 942.51 for the last single week of trading, and 797.76 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 22.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.04. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $574,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Broadcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.56 and a Current Ratio set at 2.82.

Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 13.80%.

Insider trade positions for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.