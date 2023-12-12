Boeing Co. [BA] is 30.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] price surged by 1.38 percent to reach at $3.38. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM that Missile Defense Agency, Boeing-Led Industry Team Conduct Early Release Intercept Test.

– Early release configuration provides more time, space, and flexibility to intercept ballistic missile threats to U.S.

– Test demonstrates GMD system’s enhanced capability to defend the nation.

A sum of 7531041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.50M shares. Boeing Co. shares reached a high of $248.08 and dropped to a low of $243.31 until finishing in the latest session at $248.08.

The one-year BA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.92. The average equity rating for BA stock is currently 1.52, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boeing Co. [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $255.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BA Stock Performance Analysis:

Boeing Co. [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.62. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 28.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.42 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.02, while it was recorded at 240.23 for the last single week of trading, and 209.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boeing Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co. [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. Boeing Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boeing Co. [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Boeing Co. [BA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.