BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] – find out why.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] traded at a high on 12/11/23, posting a 2.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.03. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Endeavour Silver Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer.

Concurrent with Ms. Senez’s appointment, Christine West, the current CFO, will be transitioning to retirement. Ms. West will step down as CFO but will continue to support the Company through a transition period and retain her position on the Board of Directors until her retirement, a testament to her enduring commitment to the Company. The Company expresses heartfelt appreciation to Ms. West for her significant contributions since 2008, acknowledging her expertise and dedicated service during her 16 years with the Company. Ms. West has been an integral part of Endeavour, a mentor to many and played a pivotal role in the Company’s growth and success. The Company cannot thank her enough and wishes her the best in retirement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6074338 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at 5.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.98%.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $405.37 million, with 199.69 million shares outstanding and 197.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 6074338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has EXK stock performed recently?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2100, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9800 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $6,234 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

Insider trade positions for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EXK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EXK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.