BlackBerry Ltd [BB] stock Upgrade by CIBC analyst, price target now $6.50

BlackBerry Ltd [NYSE: BB] closed the trading session at $4.10 on 12/11/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.81, while the highest price level was $4.175. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BlackBerry Appoints John Giamatteo as CEO.

Company to Pursue Full Separation of IoT and Cybersecurity Business Units.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Industry veteran Giamatteo to lead BlackBerry as Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.77 percent and weekly performance of 5.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, BB reached to a volume of 7184310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Ltd [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Ltd is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Ltd [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 13.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for BlackBerry Ltd [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.45 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Ltd [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -13.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Ltd [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.69. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Ltd [BB] managed to generate an average of -$303,208 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.BlackBerry Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

BlackBerry Ltd [BB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.