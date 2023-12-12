B2gold Corp [BTG] is -14.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

B2gold Corp [AMEX: BTG] loss -1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $3.06 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2023 at 5:30 PM that B2Gold Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.04 per Share.

The Company has previously implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”). For the purposes of the Q4 2023 Dividend, the Company is pleased to announce that a discount of 3% will be applied to calculate the Average Market Price (as defined in the DRIP) of its common shares issued from treasury. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate any applicable discount, which would be publicly announced, all in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIP. Participation in the DRIP is optional. In order to participate in the DRIP in time for the Q4 2023 Dividend, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrollment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada by no later than 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 1, 2023. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold common shares well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to enroll in the DRIP.

B2gold Corp represents 1.30 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.98 billion with the latest information. BTG stock price has been found in the range of $3.02 to $3.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.70M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 8575564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2gold Corp [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for B2gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2gold Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTG in the course of the last twelve months was 765.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2gold Corp [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.42. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.40 for B2gold Corp [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2gold Corp [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.14 and a Gross Margin at +34.88. B2gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 16.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2gold Corp [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.90. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2gold Corp [BTG] managed to generate an average of $65,907 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.B2gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

B2gold Corp [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2gold Corp go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at B2gold Corp [BTG]

