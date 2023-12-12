Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] Revenue clocked in at $22.21 million, down -91.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Assure Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: IONM] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.43 at the close of the session, up 23.11%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM that Assure Holdings Announces Receipt of Notice of Late Filing from Nasdaq.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Notice provides that the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or January 22, 2024, to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan to regain compliance, then Nasdaq may grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the prescribed due date of the 10-Q, or May 20, 2024, to regain compliance.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Assure Holdings Corp stock is now -91.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IONM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9611 and lowest of $0.4097 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.93, which means current price is +116.00% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 989.31K shares, IONM reached a trading volume of 80500151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONM shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assure Holdings Corp is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has IONM stock performed recently?

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.91. With this latest performance, IONM shares gained by 80.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2721, while it was recorded at 0.3213 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3656 for the last 200 days.

Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] shares currently have an operating margin of -221.25 and a Gross Margin at -75.38. Assure Holdings Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -274.34.

Return on Total Capital for IONM is now -75.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.63. Additionally, IONM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assure Holdings Corp [IONM] managed to generate an average of -$237,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Assure Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Assure Holdings Corp [IONM]

The top three institutional holders of IONM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IONM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IONM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.