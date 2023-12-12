Agenus Inc [AGEN] moved down -8.91: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc [NASDAQ: AGEN] slipped around -0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.68 at the close of the session, down -8.91%. The company report on December 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Agenus to Receive $25 Million Milestone Payment from Bristol Myers Squibb for TIGIT-CD96 Bispecific Program.

Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced it has triggered the second development milestone payment under its global licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb for BMS-986442, an Fc-enhanced bispecific TIGIT antibody. Agenus will receive a $25 million cash payment from Bristol Myers Squibb with the dosing of the first patient in the phase 2 dose expansion portion of the ongoing CA115-001 clinical trial of BMS-986442.

BMS-986442 (also known as AGEN1777) is a dual TIGIT and CD96 antagonist with an enhanced Fc region to improve tumor-reactive T cell responses. Bristol Myers Squibb licensed BMS-986442 from Agenus in 2021. The phase 1 dose escalation study in solid tumors is complete and the phase 2 portion of the dose expansion combination study evaluating the combination of BMS-986442 with nivolumab +/- chemotherapy is ongoing.

Agenus Inc stock is now -71.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7793 and lowest of $0.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.01, which means current price is +10.86% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 11508576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc [AGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.37. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -9.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.74 for Agenus Inc [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8412, while it was recorded at 0.7637 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3678 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agenus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.63.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc [AGEN]

