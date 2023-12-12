Aegis Capital lifts Cyngn Inc [CYN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cyngn Inc [NASDAQ: CYN] slipped around -0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, down -19.76%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cyngn Announces Pricing of $5.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, today announced the pricing of its common stock public offering made on a reasonable best-efforts basis with gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other expenses payable by the Company. The offering consists of 33,333,333 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold at a purchase price of $0.15 per share (or $0.14999 per pre-funded warrant after reducing $0.00001 attributable to the exercise price of the pre-funded warrants).

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The offering is expected to close on December 12, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Cyngn Inc stock is now -72.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1785 and lowest of $0.1552 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.38, which means current price is +9.60% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, CYN reached a trading volume of 7054707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cyngn Inc [CYN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyngn Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has CYN stock performed recently?

Cyngn Inc [CYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.41. With this latest performance, CYN shares dropped by -10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Cyngn Inc [CYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3012, while it was recorded at 0.2552 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7160 for the last 200 days.

Cyngn Inc [CYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyngn Inc [CYN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7404.86 and a Gross Margin at -202.17. Cyngn Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7342.18.

Return on Total Capital for CYN is now -82.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyngn Inc [CYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.58. Additionally, CYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyngn Inc [CYN] managed to generate an average of -$291,462 per employee.Cyngn Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.38 and a Current Ratio set at 6.38.

Insider trade positions for Cyngn Inc [CYN]

The top three institutional holders of CYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.