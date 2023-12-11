why Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.00

Esports Entertainment Group Inc [NASDAQ: GMBL] loss -7.50% or 0.0 points to close at $0.02 with a heavy trading volume of 192146917 shares. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM that Esports Entertainment Group Temporarily Suspends Series A Preferred Stock Dividend.

Julians, Malta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 8, 2023) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (“Esports Entertainment”, “EEG”, or the “Company”), a leading, global iGaming company and business-to-business (B2B) esports content and solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has suspended payment of the monthly cash dividend on the Company’s outstanding 10% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), commencing with the monthly dividend that would otherwise be payable in December 2023.

Alex Igelman, CEO of Esports Entertainment, stated, “We are temporarily suspending the dividend on our 10% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, as we believe we can effectively reinvest the capital in the business in order to drive the greatest return on capital for shareholders. This is an exciting time for Esports Entertainment, as we execute on our turnaround strategy and position the Company for long-term success. Management and the board of directors will continue to monitor the financial performance of the Company to determine the appropriate time to reinstate the dividend.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.02, the shares rose to $0.0204 and dropped to $0.0171, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GMBL points out that the company has recorded -99.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 35.13M shares, GMBL reached to a volume of 192146917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for GMBL stock

Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -63.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.53 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0560, while it was recorded at 0.0182 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0170 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -89.85 and a Gross Margin at +33.34. Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -140.58.

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -91.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -663.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -712.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.74. Additionally, GMBL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL] managed to generate an average of -$290,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Esports Entertainment Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.22.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Esports Entertainment Group Inc [GMBL]

The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GMBL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GMBL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.