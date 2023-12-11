why Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.13

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] price surged by 6.75 percent to reach at $2.66. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on December 11, 2023.

Invites Investors to Submit Questions for the Webcast.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Monday, December 11, 2023. The discussion will be moderated by Kevin Barker from Piper Sandler and will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 27321397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.47M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $42.42 and dropped to a low of $38.61 until finishing in the latest session at $42.07.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -81.88. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $23.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.68. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 93.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 270.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.10 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.83, while it was recorded at 39.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.81 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.05.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.97. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$453,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.87.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.