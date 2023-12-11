Wells Fargo lifts NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NVIDIA Corp [NASDAQ: NVDA] surged by $9.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $477.4085 during the day while it closed the day at $475.06. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 12:14 PM that NVIDIA Brings Business Intelligence to Chatbots, Copilots and Summarization Tools With Enterprise-Grade Generative AI Microservice.

Cadence, Dropbox, SAP, ServiceNow First to Access NVIDIA NeMo Retriever to Optimize Semantic Retrieval for Accurate AI Inference.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NVIDIA Corp stock has also gained 1.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVDA stock has inclined by 5.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.53% and gained 225.07% year-on date.

The market cap for NVDA stock reached $1173.40 billion, with 2.47 billion shares outstanding and 2.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.80M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 35177578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $666.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corp is set at 13.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 66.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.06.

NVDA stock trade performance evaluation

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.55 for NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 456.02, while it was recorded at 463.36 for the last single week of trading, and 388.25 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.68 and a Gross Margin at +56.93. NVIDIA Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.19.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.44. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corp [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $166,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.NVIDIA Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.06 and a Current Ratio set at 3.59.

NVIDIA Corp [NVDA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.