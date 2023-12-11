Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Exxon Mobil Corp. [NYSE: XOM] price surged by 1.15 percent to reach at $1.13. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM that ExxonMobil Corporate Plan More Than Doubles Earnings Potential From 2019 to 2027; 18% Compound Annual Earnings Growth Significantly Outpaces Peers1.

On track to deliver ~$14 billion of further earnings and cash flow growth potential over the next four years.

Expecting capital investments to generate average returns of ~30%, with payback periods less than 10 years for greater than 90% of the capex2.

A sum of 22065077 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.48M shares. Exxon Mobil Corp. shares reached a high of $99.7867 and dropped to a low of $98.75 until finishing in the latest session at $99.55.

The one-year XOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.82. The average equity rating for XOM stock is currently 1.93, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $127.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corp. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for XOM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

XOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.77 for Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.53, while it was recorded at 99.99 for the last single week of trading, and 108.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exxon Mobil Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.35 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now 27.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] managed to generate an average of $899,032 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Exxon Mobil Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

XOM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corp. go to 45.30%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. [XOM] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $268.79 billion, or None% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.