Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $1.75

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPCE] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.34 during the day while it closed the day at $2.33. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Virgin Galactic Appoints Luigi Brambilla to Board of Directors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”) today announced the appointment of Luigi Brambilla to Virgin Galactic’s Board of Directors. Brambilla is an experienced investment and capital markets executive with an 18-year track record of experience across the Travel & Leisure, Wellness, Entertainment and Financial sectors—including 10 years at the Virgin Group.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic, said: “We are very pleased to announce Luigi as the newest member of our Board. His long history with Virgin Group, along with his extensive investment and capital markets expertise, make him an ideal fit for the role as we continue to build our Delta Class fleet and ready the business for profitable growth.”.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock has also loss -0.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SPCE stock has inclined by 13.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.18% and lost -33.05% year-on date.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $931.32 million, with 399.71 million shares outstanding and 361.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.06M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 14172153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $2.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 191.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.43. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 49.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.88 and a Current Ratio set at 5.97.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SPCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.