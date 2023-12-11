VerifyMe Inc [VRME] Is Currently 13.37 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VerifyMe Inc [NASDAQ: VRME] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.61 during the day while it closed the day at $1.14. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that VerifyMe announces Share Repurchase Plan and Changes to Board Compensation Program.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) together with its subsidiaries, Trust Codes Global Limited (“Trust Codes Global”) and PeriShip Global LLC (“PeriShip Global”), (together “VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, supply chain traceability, authentication, anti-counterfeiting, and data-rich brand enhancement services, announced today that the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) approved a share repurchase plan and changes to our Board compensation program.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The Board has approved a plan to repurchase shares of the Company’s common stock for up to $500,000. The Company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time as market conditions warrant, subject to legal considerations. The Company may also repurchase shares under a Rule 10b5-1 compliant trading plan. The share buyback authorization does not oblige the Company to acquire any specific number of shares in any period or at all, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at the discretion of the Board at any time. Purchases may be made on the open market, through block trades and in privately negotiated transactions. The repurchases will be funded from cash generated from operations. The repurchases will be made at management’s discretion while maintaining sufficient liquidity to invest in strategic growth initiatives. The repurchase program authorization will expire on December 31, 2024.

VerifyMe Inc stock has also gained 7.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRME stock has declined by -0.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.93% and lost -1.29% year-on date.

The market cap for VRME stock reached $11.44 million, with 8.95 million shares outstanding and 7.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.97K shares, VRME reached a trading volume of 30434846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VerifyMe Inc [VRME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRME shares is $2.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRME stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VerifyMe Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

VRME stock trade performance evaluation

VerifyMe Inc [VRME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, VRME shares gained by 12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for VerifyMe Inc [VRME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0889, while it was recorded at 1.0490 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3623 for the last 200 days.

VerifyMe Inc [VRME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VerifyMe Inc [VRME] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at +29.21. VerifyMe Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.55.

Return on Total Capital for VRME is now -20.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VerifyMe Inc [VRME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.29. Additionally, VRME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VerifyMe Inc [VRME] managed to generate an average of -$287,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.VerifyMe Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

VerifyMe Inc [VRME]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VRME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in VRME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in VRME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.