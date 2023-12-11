UBS slashes price target on Pfizer Inc. [PFE] – find out why.

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] jumped around 0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.78 at the close of the session, up 0.52%. The company report on December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM that Marstacimab Phase 3 Data Presented at ASH 2023 Demonstrate Significant Bleed Reduction in Hemophilia A and B.

Marstacimab reduced annualized bleeding rate by 35% and 92% compared to routine prophylaxis and on-demand treatment in patients with hemophilia A and B without inhibitors, respectively.

Consistent reduction in bleeding rates observed after an additional 16 months of follow-up in the trial’s long-term extension observational study.

Pfizer Inc. stock is now -43.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFE Stock saw the intraday high of $28.965 and lowest of $28.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.93, which means current price is +1.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.22M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 31393488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $39.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 19.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.05.

How has PFE stock performed recently?

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.60 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.94, while it was recorded at 28.91 for the last single week of trading, and 36.02 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -12.37%.

Insider trade positions for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]

There are presently around $115.12 billion, or None% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.