SentinelOne Inc [S] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $26

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] gained 2.48% on the last trading session, reaching $24.00 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM that SentinelOne Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 42% year-over-yearARR up 43% year-over-year.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended October 31, 2023.

SentinelOne Inc represents 302.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.25 billion with the latest information. S stock price has been found in the range of $22.52 to $24.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.45M shares, S reached a trading volume of 11578639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $25.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.03. With this latest performance, S shares gained by 53.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.67 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 22.20 for the last single week of trading, and 16.42 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -95.36 and a Gross Margin at +65.85. SentinelOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -89.70.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -23.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc [S] managed to generate an average of -$180,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.05 and a Current Ratio set at 2.05.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 40.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SentinelOne Inc [S]

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of