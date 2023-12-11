Redburn Atlantic lifts Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nu Holdings Ltd [NYSE: NU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.96%. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM that Nu Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU), (“Nu” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, released today its Third Quarter 2023 financial results. Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The full earnings release has been made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.investors.nu, as well as the details of the Earnings Conference Call Nu will hold today at 5:00 pm Eastern time/7:00 pm Brasília time.

“Nu is on a remarkable upward trajectory, demonstrating solid operating performance, continued growth, and increasingly robust profitability. We reached 90 million customers in October, and closed Q3’23 with ever-increasing principality and engagement rates, cost to serve remaining below the dollar level, and efficiency ratio further improving 40bp QoQ to 35.0%. ARPAC broke double digits for the first time, at US$10.0, annualized ROE achieved 21% and annualized adjusted ROE reached 25%, showcasing our operational leverage. All of that led to a record revenue for the period, surpassing the US$2 billion mark, resulting in a net income of US$303 million and an adjusted net income of US$356 million. It’s important to note that we are achieving these strong levels of profitability while keeping asset quality in line with expectations and continuing to invest in product portfolio and geo expansion,” said David Vélez, founder and CEO of Nubank.

Over the last 12 months, NU stock rose by 107.05%. The one-year Nu Holdings Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.69. The average equity rating for NU stock is currently 2.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.09 billion, with 3.60 billion shares outstanding and 2.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.25M shares, NU stock reached a trading volume of 15881081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.45.

NU Stock Performance Analysis:

Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, NU shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for Nu Holdings Ltd [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.00, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nu Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +52.87. Nu Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.76.

Return on Total Capital for NU is now -6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.39. Additionally, NU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.33.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd [NU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.