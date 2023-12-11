Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] is -99.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: MULN] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.1599 during the day while it closed the day at $0.15. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Mullen Provides Securities Litigation Update.

Mullen files new spoofing complaint against several broker-dealers alleging a 2-year scheme to manipulate Company securities.

Mullen Automotive Inc stock has also loss -9.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MULN stock has declined by -66.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -96.19% and lost -99.77% year-on date.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $61.14 million, with 413.10 million shares outstanding and 339.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.66M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 65990091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 197.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.48. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -39.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.38 for Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2767, while it was recorded at 0.1698 for the last single week of trading, and 8.7029 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MULN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MULN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.