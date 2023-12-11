Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is 56.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] price surged by 0.88 percent to reach at $3.28. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Inspiro and Microsoft Continue to Elevate the Philippine BPO Industry through Cloud Technology.

Inspiro has been a leading force in the Philippines for over two decades, employing over 12,000 experts and providing top-notch customer experience solutions to global brands. Their diverse services, including CX strategy and consulting, CX management, and digital CX, cater to clients across industries like telecommunications, finance, retail, and healthcare.

A sum of 20088546 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.76M shares. Microsoft Corporation shares reached a high of $374.46 and dropped to a low of $368.23 until finishing in the latest session at $374.23.

The one-year MSFT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.83. The average equity rating for MSFT stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $410.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 43.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

MSFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 350.36, while it was recorded at 371.13 for the last single week of trading, and 321.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microsoft Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.15.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 33.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.52. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $327,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

MSFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.42%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $1.91 trillion, or None% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.