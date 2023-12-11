MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] moved up 10.24: Why It’s Important

MicroAlgo Inc [NASDAQ: MLGO] jumped around 0.21 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.26 at the close of the session, up 10.24%. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that MicroAlgo Inc. announced plans to establish a practice base to train graduate students for the university.

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ: MLGO) (the “Company” or “MicroAlgo”), today announced that its Chinese companies, Shenzhen University Semiconductor Manufacturing Research Institute, and Haikou Comprehensive Free Trade Zone Management Committee plan to sign a cooperation agreement, namely “postgraduate training and practice base”, marking the three parties contributing to the development of domestic innovation to make the talent ecological construction more perfect. Subsequently, the three parties will take the joint training of master’s degree students, and school tutor pairing as an entry to expand the field of cooperation, considering the country’s major needs and industrial advantages of Haikou, through close cooperation and integration of advantageous resources on all fronts, and to further promote the school to jointly declare the national local scientific research projects, and the construction of key laboratories and other cooperation. To fully implement the scientific research, training of talents, and service.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Shenzhen University, located in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, is a comprehensive university approved by the Ministry of Education of China, under the supervision of Guangdong Province and sponsored by the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government. Shenzhen University has been developing rapidly in the fields of talent cultivation, innovation, and technology research and development, and has achieved more original achievements in science and technology. The university’s mechanical design and manufacturing, automation, semiconductor integrated circuits and other disciplines have a very good possibility of docking with Lixin Technology. The establishment of the postgraduate training base develops a broad space for cooperation between the two sides.

MicroAlgo Inc stock is now 80.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MLGO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.75 and lowest of $2.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.50, which means current price is +86.78% above from all time high which was touched on 12/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, MLGO reached a trading volume of 37804981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroAlgo Inc is set at 2.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

How has MLGO stock performed recently?

MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.52. With this latest performance, MLGO shares dropped by -31.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.60 for the last 200 days.

MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.75. MicroAlgo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.99.

Return on Total Capital for MLGO is now -1.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, MLGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] managed to generate an average of -$55,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.MicroAlgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.81 and a Current Ratio set at 4.81.

Insider trade positions for MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]

The top three institutional holders of MLGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MLGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MLGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.