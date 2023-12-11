Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] fell -57.90% so far this year. What now?

Medical Properties Trust Inc [NYSE: MPW] closed the trading session at $4.69 on 12/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.64, while the highest price level was $4.80. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM that Medical Properties Trust Named by Newsweek as One of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2024.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “MPT”) (NYSE: MPW) today announced that it has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies in 2024. This prestigious award was presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc. (“Statista”), the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, on December 6th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

“We are honored to be recognized amongst America’s most responsible companies,” said Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Across our portfolio of 440 hospitals in nine countries, MPT is highly focused on ensuring the environmental sustainability of our facilities, cultivating an inclusive and supportive environment for our employees, and being an active participant in the communities our hospitals serve.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.90 percent and weekly performance of -9.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.98M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 10730566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.09.

MPW stock trade performance evaluation

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.98. With this latest performance, MPW shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.89, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.05 and a Gross Margin at +75.46. Medical Properties Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.40.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 5.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.70. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] managed to generate an average of $7,571,387 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medical Properties Trust Inc go to -9.40%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc [MPW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MPW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MPW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.