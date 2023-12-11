Market cap of UiPath Inc [PATH] reaches 13.94B – now what?

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] closed the trading session at $24.63 on 12/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.08, while the highest price level was $24.67. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM that UiPath Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Revenue of $326 million increases 24 percent year-over-year.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 93.78 percent and weekly performance of -1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, PATH reached to a volume of 11190835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UiPath Inc [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $23.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 57.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.33.

PATH stock trade performance evaluation

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 43.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.99 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.85, while it was recorded at 24.26 for the last single week of trading, and 16.63 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +82.86. UiPath Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.02.

Return on Total Capital for PATH is now -16.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UiPath Inc [PATH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.30. Additionally, PATH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UiPath Inc [PATH] managed to generate an average of -$85,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.33 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UiPath Inc [PATH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PATH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.