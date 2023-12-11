Market cap of Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] reaches 17.53B – now what?

Nokia Corp ADR [NYSE: NOK] gained 2.58% or 0.08 points to close at $3.18 with a heavy trading volume of 14489253 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Nokia and Orange set record with 800Gbps transmission trial on 6,600km Dunant live network to prepare for soaring traffic on strategic trans-Atlantic route.

Press Release.

Nokia and Orange set record with 800Gbps transmission trial on 6,600km Dunant live network to prepare for soaring traffic on strategic trans-Atlantic route.

It opened the trading session at $3.19, the shares rose to $3.22 and dropped to $3.16, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOK points out that the company has recorded -20.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.59M shares, NOK reached to a volume of 14489253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOK shares is $4.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nokia Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nokia Corp ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for NOK stock

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.88. With this latest performance, NOK shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.20 for Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.43, while it was recorded at 3.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.37 and a Gross Margin at +41.71. Nokia Corp ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.86.

Return on Total Capital for NOK is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nokia Corp ADR [NOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.87. Additionally, NOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Nokia Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nokia Corp ADR go to 6.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nokia Corp ADR [NOK]

The top three institutional holders of NOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NOK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NOK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.