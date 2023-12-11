Market cap of Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] reaches 7.27M – now what?

Ault Alliance Inc [AMEX: AULT] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.10 at the close of the session, up 12.08%. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Ault Alliance’s Subsidiary, Sentinum, Announces 133 Bitcoin Mined in November 2023 with a Current Annual Run Rate of $70.1 Million.

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. (“Sentinum”) mined approximately 133 Bitcoin in November 2023. Of this total, approximately 71 Bitcoin were mined at Sentinum’s data center in Michigan, with the remaining approximately 62 Bitcoin from mining machines hosted with Core Scientific, Inc. Based on the current Bitcoin price of approximately $44,000, Sentinum mined approximately $5.84 million worth of Bitcoin in November 2023 and has a current Bitcoin mining operations annual run rate of approximately $70.1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Ault Alliance, remarked, “We are pleased with the recent gains in the price of Bitcoin and are excited to begin operations in January 2024 at the first of two 10 megawatt sites at Sentinum’s new data center in Montana. The increase in the price of Bitcoin coupled with the transitioning of our mining units back to our own data centers should significantly improve profitability while also growing topline revenue numbers.”.

Ault Alliance Inc stock is now -99.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AULT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.11 and lowest of $0.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.14, which means current price is +30.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.00M shares, AULT reached a trading volume of 17540014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $419.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has AULT stock performed recently?

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.96. With this latest performance, AULT shares dropped by -13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.46 for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1485, while it was recorded at 0.0993 for the last single week of trading, and 10.7712 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.38 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. Ault Alliance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.35.

Return on Total Capital for AULT is now -9.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.31. Additionally, AULT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ault Alliance Inc [AULT] managed to generate an average of -$295,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ault Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Insider trade positions for Ault Alliance Inc [AULT]

The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AULT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AULT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.