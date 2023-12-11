Market Analysts see Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Cleanspark Inc [NASDAQ: CLSK] traded at a high on 12/08/23, posting a 11.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.34. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that CleanSpark Releases November 2023 Bitcoin Mining Update.

The Company mined 666 bitcoin in November, a 24% increase over the same period last year.

CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today released its unaudited Bitcoin (or “BTC”) mining and operations update for the month ending November 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31465123 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cleanspark Inc stands at 12.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.65%.

The market cap for CLSK stock reached $1.91 billion, with 184.75 million shares outstanding and 175.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.79M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 31465123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $11.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cleanspark Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleanspark Inc is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLSK in the course of the last twelve months was 25.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

How has CLSK stock performed recently?

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.34. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 163.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 404.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.72 for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.43 for the last 200 days.

Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.22 and a Gross Margin at -54.40. Cleanspark Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.48.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cleanspark Inc [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.47. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.36.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10,515.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Cleanspark Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Insider trade positions for Cleanspark Inc [CLSK]

