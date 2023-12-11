Market Analysts see Citigroup Inc [C] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Citigroup Inc [NYSE: C] closed the trading session at $48.89 on 12/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $48.42, while the highest price level was $49.17. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Citi Expands Its Payments Innovation Toolkit with Investment in Icon Solutions.

Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS), within Citi’s Services organization, has made an investment in Icon Solutions, a leading fintech provider of payments technology and consultancy services. In addition to the investment, Citi plans to expand its use of the Icon Payments Framework (IPF) to enhance its micro-services orchestration architecture. This investment and relationship with Icon Solutions demonstrates Citi’s strategy of working with fintechs to strengthen its technology and payments capabilities.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Citi is working on a multi-year modernization effort of its payments platforms. As part of the program, Citi is working with and has invested in Icon Solutions to expand its innovation toolkit and futureproof its payments services. TTS will be using the IPF as part of its micro-services architecture.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.09 percent and weekly performance of 3.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.84M shares, C reached to a volume of 17431375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $53.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.00 for Citigroup Inc [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.53, while it was recorded at 47.86 for the last single week of trading, and 44.94 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.Citigroup Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc go to 1.20%.

Citigroup Inc [C]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in C stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in C stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.