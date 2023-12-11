Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] Is Currently 1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kinder Morgan Inc [NYSE: KMI] gained 1.14% or 0.2 points to close at $17.70 with a heavy trading volume of 11787621 shares. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Kinder Morgan Announces 2024 Financial Expectations.

$1.15 dividend per share; $1.21 net income attributable to KMI per share; and $8 billion Adjusted EBITDA.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced its preliminary 2024 financial projections. “We expect 5% growth across the board in 2024 in Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow (DCF) and DCF per share due to growth projects in all our business segments, but most prominently in Natural Gas Pipelines and Energy Transition Ventures, as well as from contract rate escalations in our Products Pipelines and Terminals business segments,” said Kim Dang, KMI Chief Executive Officer. “It is important to note that the company’s budget does not include the recently announced acquisition of NextEra Energy Partners’ STX Midstream assets which we expect would have a positive impact on the metrics above.

It opened the trading session at $17.55, the shares rose to $17.71 and dropped to $17.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded 3.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -11.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.89M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 11787621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.26 for Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.88, while it was recorded at 17.62 for the last single week of trading, and 17.05 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.15. Kinder Morgan Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.34. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI] managed to generate an average of $240,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Kinder Morgan Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc go to 0.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc [KMI]

The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KMI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KMI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.