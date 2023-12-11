Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] is -14.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] traded at a high on 12/08/23, posting a 1.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.99. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM that Capstone Partners Releases 2023 Middle Market Business Owners Research Survey:.

CEOs Execute Growth Strategies in Preparation for a Market Rebound.

Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, released its 2023 Middle Market Business Owners Survey Report, with insights from privately-owned companies across the U.S. This report combines Capstone’s in-depth middle market knowledge with proprietary data obtained from 435 participating owners of privately-owned, middle market companies. Conducted between July 31, 2023 and August 31, 2023, the survey captures sentiment at a pivotal moment in the U.S., identifying CEOs’ decision making processes, growth, financial, and exit plans, and value drivers that characterized middle market business in 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15727506 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at 1.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for HBAN stock reached $17.36 billion, with 1.44 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.77M shares, HBAN reached a trading volume of 15727506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.74.

How has HBAN stock performed recently?

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.17 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.46, while it was recorded at 11.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.08. Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 9.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.32. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.21.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -2.15%.

Insider trade positions for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.