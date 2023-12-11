Green Giant Inc [GGE] is -91.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Green Giant Inc [NASDAQ: GGE] gained 18.70% or 0.04 points to close at $0.25 with a heavy trading volume of 18033950 shares. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Green Giant Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $0.2129, the shares rose to $0.2824 and dropped to $0.2041, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GGE points out that the company has recorded -88.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -56.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.38M shares, GGE reached to a volume of 18033950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Green Giant Inc [GGE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Giant Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for GGE stock

Green Giant Inc [GGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.73. With this latest performance, GGE shares dropped by -77.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.92 for Green Giant Inc [GGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9162, while it was recorded at 0.2493 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7482 for the last 200 days.

Green Giant Inc [GGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Giant Inc [GGE] shares currently have an operating margin of -308.41 and a Gross Margin at +39.49. Green Giant Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1191.88.

Return on Total Capital for GGE is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Giant Inc [GGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.72. Additionally, GGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Giant Inc [GGE] managed to generate an average of -$1,201,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Green Giant Inc [GGE]

The top three institutional holders of GGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.