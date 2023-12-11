Goldman lifts Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [NYSE: GTES] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.98%. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 6:55 AM that GATES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF 15,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES, “Gates” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 15,000,000 ordinary shares (the “Offering”) by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (the “Selling Stockholders”). The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional ordinary shares. The underwriters may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The Offering is expected to close on December 13, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gates is not offering any ordinary shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares in the Offering. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Jefferies are serving as the joint lead book-running managers of, and as representatives of the underwriters for, the Offering. UBS Investment Bank, BMO Capital Markets, BofA Securities and Mizuho are also serving as joint book-running managers for the Offering.

Over the last 12 months, GTES stock rose by 8.32%. The one-year Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.7. The average equity rating for GTES stock is currently 2.44, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.10 billion, with 282.58 million shares outstanding and 149.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, GTES stock reached a trading volume of 9498153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTES shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTES stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gates Industrial Corporation plc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTES in the course of the last twelve months was 6.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.14.

GTES Stock Performance Analysis:

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, GTES shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading, and 12.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gates Industrial Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.06 and a Gross Margin at +35.25. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for GTES is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.96. Additionally, GTES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] managed to generate an average of $14,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.97.

GTES Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gates Industrial Corporation plc go to 33.96%.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc [GTES] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GTES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GTES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GTES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.