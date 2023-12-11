Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] Revenue clocked in at $314.99 million, down -19.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [NYSE: DNA] price surged by 2.26 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 7:02 AM that Agrivalle and Ginkgo Bioworks Enter Multiyear Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Next-Gen Ag Biological Products.

Agrivalle, a leading Brazilian agricultural biologicals company, today announced a new partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity. Together, the companies will collaborate on building cutting edge technologies to advance Agrivalle’s biological products, including next-gen fertilizers and biocontrol agents.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Ginkgo is bringing its suite of advanced biology tools to the partnership with Agrivalle. Ginkgo will leverage its Strain Optimization Services to improve the efficacy of Agrivalle’s biocontrol products. In planned future projects, Ginkgo intends to work with Agrivalle to discover and optimize plant-compatible microbes that can provide crop nutrition, and to engineer organisms that can make compounds to specifically target certain pests. This, in turn, could help Agrivalle enhance the breadth and efficacy of their novel biological products and enable them to sell and license products to major players in agriculture across the globe.

A sum of 17892894 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.65M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $1.37 and dropped to a low of $1.28 until finishing in the latest session at $1.36.

The one-year DNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.76. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5060, while it was recorded at 1.3380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6271 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.56 and a Gross Margin at +44.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.63.

Return on Total Capital for DNA is now -114.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.49. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.78 and a Current Ratio set at 6.78.

DNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc go to 31.70%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc [DNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.