For Walt Disney Co [DIS], Analyst sees a drop to $110. What next?

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $93.54 during the day while it closed the day at $92.82. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Global Tennis Star Serena Williams Serves Up Magical Memories at Walt Disney World Resort.

Global tennis star and fashion icon Serena Williams recently embarked on a magical family journey at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Accompanied by her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia, Williams indulged in a variety of enchanting experiences, including enjoying some of Disney’s most popular attractions.

Williams and her family explored the all-new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT. They interacted with water in unique ways and discovered its playful personality. After that, Williams and Olympia had a special encounter with Moana where they got wayfinding lessons from the expert.

Walt Disney Co stock has also gained 0.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DIS stock has inclined by 12.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.97% and gained 6.84% year-on date.

The market cap for DIS stock reached $169.89 billion, with 1.83 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.67M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 9482304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walt Disney Co [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $103.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

DIS stock trade performance evaluation

Walt Disney Co [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 9.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.89 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.97, while it was recorded at 91.89 for the last single week of trading, and 90.18 for the last 200 days.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walt Disney Co [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.89 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. Walt Disney Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 5.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walt Disney Co [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.04. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walt Disney Co [DIS] managed to generate an average of $10,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walt Disney Co [DIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 16.96%.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.