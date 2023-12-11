Fisker Inc [FSR] Stock trading around $1.64 per share: What’s Next?

Fisker Inc [NYSE: FSR] closed the trading session at $1.64 on 12/08/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.40, while the highest price level was $1.71. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM that Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker Makes Statement.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced that Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker made the following statement:.

“I believe the negative reports about the company have been overblown. We have made considerable progress on our business plan and achieved many firsts in the industry, including launching in 11 countries to date and delivering the most sustainable EV with the longest range in our category. Fundamentally, our business is making positive strides each day and I believe we have compelling long-term opportunities. The Fisker team are shareholders, and I am a significant shareholder in the company as well. I believe the current share price does not reflect our accomplishments and our long-term opportunities. Our teams are working tirelessly to scale our operations and to continue to execute on our innovative business model. We just delivered our first vehicles from our new Oklahoma and New York locations, and I am looking forward to sharing regular updates on our momentum. We plan the next business update later this month.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -77.44 percent and weekly performance of -5.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -58.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -74.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.39M shares, FSR reached to a volume of 33955265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fisker Inc [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $3.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fisker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

FSR stock trade performance evaluation

Fisker Inc [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -58.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.09 for Fisker Inc [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.1596, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 5.5429 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$720,389 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Fisker Inc [FSR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.