Cisco Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] gained 0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $48.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Cisco’s Sustainability 101: What Is the Circular Economy?.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc. represents 4.07 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $196.59 billion with the latest information. CSCO stock price has been found in the range of $48.21 to $48.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.42M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 15725104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $52.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for CSCO stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, CSCO shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.46, while it was recorded at 48.06 for the last single week of trading, and 51.29 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.25 and a Gross Margin at +62.91. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSCO is now 29.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.22. Additionally, CSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] managed to generate an average of $148,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Cisco Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc. go to 6.41%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]

There are presently around $130.63 billion, or None% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.