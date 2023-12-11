CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] Stock trading around $64.54 per share: What’s Next?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] price plunged by -8.08 percent to reach at -$5.67. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM that Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Announce US FDA Approval of CASGEVY™ (exagamglogene autotemcel) for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease.

– First-ever approval of a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy in the U.S. –.

– Approximately 16,000 patients 12 years of age and older with severe sickle cell disease may now be eligible for this one-time treatment –.

A sum of 17171663 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares reached a high of $76.97 and dropped to a low of $61.55 until finishing in the latest session at $64.54.

The one-year CRSP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.7. The average equity rating for CRSP stock is currently 2.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $88.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.90.

CRSP Stock Performance Analysis:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.99. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 17.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.87, while it was recorded at 69.60 for the last single week of trading, and 52.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CRISPR Therapeutics AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -56190.40 and a Gross Margin at -11120.53. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54271.70.

Return on Total Capital for CRSP is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.01. Additionally, CRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] managed to generate an average of -$1,419,596 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.83 and a Current Ratio set at 15.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CRSP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CRSP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.