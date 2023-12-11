Comcast Corp [CMCSA] Revenue clocked in at $120.87 billion, up 20.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Comcast Corp [NASDAQ: CMCSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.26%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM that Comcast and Mt. Hood Cable Regulatory Commission Commit $2 Million to Shrink Digital Divide in Multnomah County.

Investment in Local Non-Profit Free Geek to Advance Economic Opportunity with Equipment and Training for Low-Income Communities.

Over the last 12 months, CMCSA stock rose by 21.61%. The one-year Comcast Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.29. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.46 billion, with 4.21 billion shares outstanding and 3.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.75M shares, CMCSA stock reached a trading volume of 20082424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corp [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $49.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Comcast Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corp is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Comcast Corp [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.58, while it was recorded at 42.13 for the last single week of trading, and 41.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corp [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.63 and a Gross Margin at +57.15. Comcast Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.42.

Return on Total Capital for CMCSA is now 11.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comcast Corp [CMCSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.90. Additionally, CMCSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comcast Corp [CMCSA] managed to generate an average of $28,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Comcast Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corp go to 9.29%.

Comcast Corp [CMCSA] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $151.56 billion, or None% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.