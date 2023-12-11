Carvana Co. [CVNA] moved up 6.23: Why It’s Important

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] traded at a high on 12/08/23, posting a 6.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.26. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Carvana and Phoenix Rising FC Ink Multi-Year Commitment, Extending Their Winning Streak for a Seventh Season and Beyond.

Online Auto Retailer Renews Partnership with USL Champions, Expands Uniform Sponsorship to Youth Teams.

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars, announces the multi-year extension of its partnership with Phoenix Rising FC. The renewal marks another chapter in the dynamic collaboration between the two Valley-based entities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13266119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carvana Co. stands at 9.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.73%.

The market cap for CVNA stock reached $4.59 billion, with 106.04 million shares outstanding and 92.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.41M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 13266119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $35.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 3.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 3.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

How has CVNA stock performed recently?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.37. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 18.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 951.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.51, while it was recorded at 38.87 for the last single week of trading, and 27.09 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.95 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -21.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.41. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$95,602 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.73.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Insider trade positions for Carvana Co. [CVNA]

