Carrier Global Corp [CARR] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $56

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] gained 4.50% on the last trading session, reaching $55.27 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Honeywell to Strengthen Building Automation Business with Acquisition of Carrier’s Global Access Solutions.

Purchase price of $4.95 billion represents ~13x 2023E EBITDA, inclusive of tax benefits and run-rate cost synergies.

Acquisition will strengthen Honeywell’s strategic alignment to the megatrend of automation, underpinned by digitalization.

Carrier Global Corp represents 839.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $46.37 billion with the latest information. CARR stock price has been found in the range of $54.67 to $56.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 10377741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $57.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corp is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for CARR stock

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.85. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.82 for Carrier Global Corp [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.81, while it was recorded at 53.44 for the last single week of trading, and 49.55 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corp [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.98 and a Gross Margin at +26.80. Carrier Global Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.31.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 24.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.79. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corp [CARR] managed to generate an average of $67,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Carrier Global Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 9.91%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CARR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.