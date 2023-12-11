Canoo Inc [GOEV] is -79.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Canoo Inc [NASDAQ: GOEV] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.2549 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Canoo Contracts with Prime Time Shuttle for Up to 550 Electric Vehicles.

Luxury and airport transportation service will purchase vehicles over multiple years, enhance sustainable fleet.

Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a leading high-tech mobility company, today announced a contract with Los Angeles-based Prime Time Shuttle for the purchase of up to 550 electric vehicles.

Canoo Inc stock has also loss -14.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOEV stock has declined by -52.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.72% and lost -79.85% year-on date.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $194.79 million, with 786.08 million shares outstanding and 641.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.72M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 23957955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canoo Inc [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $1.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 374.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

GOEV stock trade performance evaluation

Canoo Inc [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.55. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for Canoo Inc [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3109, while it was recorded at 0.2587 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5226 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GOEV is now -151.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -154.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -168.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canoo Inc [GOEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.04. Additionally, GOEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canoo Inc [GOEV] managed to generate an average of -$600,608 per employee.Canoo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.17.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GOEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GOEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.